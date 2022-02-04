Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.76.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $157.11. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13,418.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $109,108,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

