FJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 6,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,240. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

