FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,348. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

