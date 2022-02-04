FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. 30,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,802. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.