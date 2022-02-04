FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Banner worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banner by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

BANR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.08. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

