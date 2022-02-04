Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £163.50 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £163.50 ($219.82) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.67) to £155 ($208.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($259.48) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.56) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.56) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £162.70 ($218.75).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at £108.22 ($145.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £19.00 billion and a PE ratio of -255.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($133.26) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($264.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of £110.55 and a 200-day moving average of £127.11.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.