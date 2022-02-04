Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $8,491.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,491.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,425. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

