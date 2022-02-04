FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of FONR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FONAR in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

