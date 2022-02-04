FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of FONR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.40.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%.
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
