Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

F stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,055,594. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.