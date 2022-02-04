Foresite Capital Management V LLC Takes $66 Million Position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,326,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,995,000. SomaLogic comprises 20.5% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SLGC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,502. SomaLogic Inc has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGC. Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.