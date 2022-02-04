FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $50.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Shares of FORM opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.
In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FormFactor by 9.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
