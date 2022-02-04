FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $50.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FormFactor by 9.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.