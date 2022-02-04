Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 3,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,175. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 934.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

