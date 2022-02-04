Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.32 million.Fortinet also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.73.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average of $313.14. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $151.33 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

