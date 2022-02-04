Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $297.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.14. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $151.33 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.