Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.275-4.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.73.
Shares of FTNT stock traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a one year low of $151.33 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.