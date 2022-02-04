Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.275-4.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.73.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Fortinet has a one year low of $151.33 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

