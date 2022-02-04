Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

Shares of FTV opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

