Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. 8,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

