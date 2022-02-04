Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FWRD traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,099. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.