FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 1,358 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 292,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.