FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,174 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

