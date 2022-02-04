FourThought Financial LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 555.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 112,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.28. 4,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.54 and its 200 day moving average is $371.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $288.08 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

