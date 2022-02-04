FourThought Financial LLC Buys 3,798 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $205.68. 18,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.