FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.