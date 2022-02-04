Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 50.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

