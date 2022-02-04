Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 3.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.72. 18,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

