Frank A. Bozich Sells 20,957 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TSE stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 11,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,255. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 126,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

