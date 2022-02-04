Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 320,824 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,676,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,824 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,012,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. 47,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.02 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

