Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289,464 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,318,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.67. 46,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.58. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

