Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 53,646 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.48% of Stryker worth $1,468,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Stryker by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 232,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $248.78. 6,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.23. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

