Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Wendy’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

