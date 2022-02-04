Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,000 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Snap makes up approximately 1.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $11.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 3,160,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,565,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.