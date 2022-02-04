frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,608,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $67,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

FTDR stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

