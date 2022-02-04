frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in frontdoor by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in frontdoor by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in frontdoor by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,959 shares during the period.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

FTDR opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

