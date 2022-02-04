Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.43) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($39.23).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,370 ($18.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,650.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,202.34. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,286 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,360 ($45.17). The stock has a market cap of £539.67 million and a P/E ratio of 38.70.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

