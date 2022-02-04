FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 4.59. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

