Fundamenta One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,628.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Fundamenta has a market cap of $144,630.90 and $1,628.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.37 or 0.99763617 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,226,731 coins and its circulating supply is 923,475 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

