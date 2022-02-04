FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Akumin Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.47 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:AKU opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47. The firm has a market cap of C$145.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.98.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.