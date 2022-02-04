FY2021 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Reduced by Analyst

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $12.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.62. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Get Interfor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$44.56.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.