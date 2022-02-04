FY2021 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $34.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $36.18. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.32.

WFG opened at C$124.31 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$126.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.66. The company has a market cap of C$13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.93%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

