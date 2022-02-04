FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Brinker International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.