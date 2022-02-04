FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $897.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 27,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

