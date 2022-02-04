FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowered by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.96.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LB. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

TSE:LB opened at C$44.40 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$31.31 and a 1-year high of C$45.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 43.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 155.34%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

