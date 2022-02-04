FY2023 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE HCC opened at $27.94 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

