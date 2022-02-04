Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Patterson Companies worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.