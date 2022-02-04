Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

