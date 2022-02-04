Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CareDx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $1,007,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,033 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.