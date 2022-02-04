Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.35 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

