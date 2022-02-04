Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

SRE opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

