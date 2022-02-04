Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,513 shares of company stock worth $6,260,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

