Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ball by 49.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

